Susan Margaret POLLOCK

Susan Margaret POLLOCK Notice
POLLOCK Susan Margaret Our beloved Sue passed away peacefully early hours of Saturday morning, July 20th. Sue was loving, generous, kind and sincere. A dearly loved daughter of Nonie and Ron Pollock, sister to Paul, Liz, Fran, Carm, Ros & Ali and aunt to 8 nieces and nephews and 2 great nieces and nephews.



When we lose someone we love

we can never be prepared

But nothing takes away

the happy times we shared

Their memories will help us through

as every new day starts

And the love we feel for them

is forever in our hearts



Please see later edition for funeral details



Published in The Border Mail on July 27, 2019
