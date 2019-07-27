|
POLLOCK Susan Margaret Our beloved Sue passed away peacefully early hours of Saturday morning, July 20th. Sue was loving, generous, kind and sincere. A dearly loved daughter of Nonie and Ron Pollock, sister to Paul, Liz, Fran, Carm, Ros & Ali and aunt to 8 nieces and nephews and 2 great nieces and nephews.
When we lose someone we love
we can never be prepared
But nothing takes away
the happy times we shared
Their memories will help us through
as every new day starts
And the love we feel for them
is forever in our hearts
Please see later edition for funeral details
Published in The Border Mail on July 27, 2019