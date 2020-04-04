|
MAHONY Terrence Bernard 12.11.1950~1.4.2020 Passed away with his loving wife by his side on Wednesday, 1st April, 2020, at Mercy Health Palliative Care. Dearly loved husband of Marion. Loved youngest son of Denis and Maureen (both dec). Much loved brother of Kerry (dec) and Marlene Smedley. Loved by his extended family. 'In God's care' Due to the Covid-19 Health Regulations a private family funeral will be held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 4, 2020