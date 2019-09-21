|
|
Moss Terry 'Oobah' Passed away on Wednesday 11th September in hospital on the sunshine Coast. Dearly loved youngest son of Ron and Eda Moss, Murray Gardens East Albury. Longtime friend of Liz Heinrich of Coolum, Sunshine Coast and devoted father of their son Elliott. Cherished memories forever in our hearts. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ The memorial celebration of Terry's life will be held at the Albury Club, 519 Keiwa St Albury on Thursday 26th September at 11am.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 21, 2019