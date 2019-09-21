Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry MOSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry MOSS

Add a Memory
Terry MOSS Notice
Moss Terry 'Oobah' Passed away on Wednesday 11th September in hospital on the sunshine Coast. Dearly loved youngest son of Ron and Eda Moss, Murray Gardens East Albury. Longtime friend of Liz Heinrich of Coolum, Sunshine Coast and devoted father of their son Elliott. Cherished memories forever in our hearts. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ The memorial celebration of Terry's life will be held at the Albury Club, 519 Keiwa St Albury on Thursday 26th September at 11am.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.