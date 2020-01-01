Home

CLARKE Thomas Andrew The family of Tom is saddened to announce his passing on December 30, 2019. Aged 86 years. Tom was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be sadly missed by many. We feel so lucky to have had him in our lives. Dearly loved and loving husband of Margery for 64 years. Devoted Dad to Karen, Terri, Gordon and Rosemary. Cherished Poppy to Darcy & Kate, Jackie and Carrie; Dakota, Dalton and Kale and Poppy Tom to Louis and Layla. Everlasting memories
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 1, 2020
