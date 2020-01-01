|
CLARKE The Funeral Service to honour the life of Mr Thomas Andrew Clarke will be held in the Mason Park Chapel, 95 Mason Street, Wangaratta on Monday January 6, 2020 commencing at 2pm. Private cremation will follow this Service. No flowers by request. In lieu of flowers, a donation made in memory of Tom to Parkinson's Victoria via www.parkinsonsvic.org.au/get-involved/donate/ would be greatly appreciated. Masonic Brethren are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 1, 2020