CHUBB Thomas Passed away peacefully on 28th June, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Pamela (dec).
Loved father and father-in-law to Geoff and Lynda. Pa Tom to Thomas and Greta, Daniel and Meaghan, Sarah and Jonno.
Loved father and father-in-law to Fiona and Geoff Stean. Tom to David and Tina, Jessica and Matt, Olivia and David, Jack and Madeleine.
Loved father and father-in-law to Prue and Peter Cowley. Tom to James and Jess, Alistair and Marine.
Loved father and father-in-law to Courtney and Christine. Tom to Alexandra and Maxum.
Loved father and father-in-law to Andrew and Lisa, and Oliver.
'Tom' to his 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Please see Saturday's edition for funeral details
Published in The Border Mail on July 3, 2019