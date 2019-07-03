Home

Thomas CHUBB

Thomas CHUBB Notice
CHUBB Thomas Passed away peacefully on 28th June, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Pamela (dec).



Loved father and father-in-law to Geoff and Lynda. Pa Tom to Thomas and Greta, Daniel and Meaghan, Sarah and Jonno.



Loved father and father-in-law to Fiona and Geoff Stean. Tom to David and Tina, Jessica and Matt, Olivia and David, Jack and Madeleine.



Loved father and father-in-law to Prue and Peter Cowley. Tom to James and Jess, Alistair and Marine.



Loved father and father-in-law to Courtney and Christine. Tom to Alexandra and Maxum.



Loved father and father-in-law to Andrew and Lisa, and Oliver.



'Tom' to his 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Please see Saturday's edition for funeral details



Published in The Border Mail on July 3, 2019
