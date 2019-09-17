Home

Thomas HIND


1947 - 2011
Thomas HIND In Memoriam
HIND Thomas (Tom) 5.11.1947 - 17.09.2011 8 years have passed Tommy. Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us everyday, Unseen, unheard and always near, Your presence I miss, your memory, I treasure. 'Til we meet again. Your loving wife, Shirley xxxx Dad/Pa No matter where we are your spirit will be beside us. For we know that no matter what, you will always be with us. Lots of love Donna, Pete, Chris and Tiff xxxx Dad/Pa 8 long years without you, a special smile, a special face. In our hearts, a special place, memories are a gift to treasure, ours of you will last forever. Lots of love Trace, Trev, Steph and Mike xxxx



Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 17, 2019
