Tobin Thomas James 12/04/1933 - 06/05/2020 Peacefully passed away at home. Tom, Loved and loving husband of 57 years, to Marlene. Cherished father of Sharon, Karen, Dianne, Tracey, Brian, Renae and their partners Frank, Sean, Tim and Tegan. Adored Pop of Bridie, Lilly, Chelsea, Bridget, Leah, Ethan, Isabelle, Harvey and Sophie. Missed greatly by his best little mate Millie. A strong, proud man who lived life to the fullest. A true gentleman. Forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace.
Published in The Border Mail on May 9, 2020