McDONNELL Thomas Kerin "Kerry" At Calvary Palliative Care on Monday 22nd October 2019, of Henwood Avenue Wagga Wagga, formerly of 'Galore Park'. Beloved husband of Barbara. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Roger & Fiona, Phillip & Rachel and Shane & Nicole. Loved Poppy of Shelby, Bailey, Mitchell, Huxley, Jacob, Estella, Aliah, Lucy, Portia and Finn. Loved brother and brother-in-law of May & Des Carmichael (both dec), Anne (dec), Jim (dec) & Margaret and Joy & Hugh Buchanan. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 88 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in The Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Rd, Wagga Wagga on Monday 28th October 2019, commencing at 12 noon. Following prayers after Mass the cortege will leave for The Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 26, 2019