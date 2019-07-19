Home

Trent Jones Tragically taken twelve years today. Many loving memories of you we have, we miss your smiley face, your footy bets, laughter and jokes. Most of all you had the biggest heart. Trent you will remain in our memories forever, the most wonderful son in-law, brother in-law and uncle. Our love and support to you always, Bec. Lots of love sent to you in Heaven. Love Peter and Mary, Nigel, Tanya, Kylie, Riley, Abbey, Mackenzie, Lachlan, Flynn and Chloe.
Published in The Border Mail on July 19, 2019
