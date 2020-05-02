|
Nyiratingabano Twizere A recording of the service for the late Mr. Twizere Nyiratingabano can be located be keying the code into you web browser, the code is https://vimeo.com/408833699/cc447ceb38. If you experience any difficulty, email myself [email protected] and I will forward the code on to you, there is no password required. Radcliffe Funeral Services is very proud to be able to provide this service to the communities of Albury Wodonga to assist all through the grieving process in these challenging times.
Published in The Border Mail on May 2, 2020