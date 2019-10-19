|
JACKEL Valerie Rosamond (nee Johns) Passed away peacefully in the company of her family at Frankston hospital on 17/10/2019, aged 86 years. Beloved daughter of Laurence and Alice Johns, (both dec). Loving wife of Selwyn, (dec). Much loved Mother and Mother in law of Lindsay, Robin and Wendy, Garry and Joyce, Philip, Heather. Loving Grandmother of Laura, Glen, Mark and Sharon, Grace James, Serena, Elisabeth, Matthew and Bethany, Shelley and Andrew, Mel, Jeremy, Janelle and Laurena. Great Grandmother of Kynan, Alyssa, Olivia, Archie, Austin, Aaliyah, William - Step Great Grandmother to Rachael, Maddy and Macen. Your were an amazing lady - loved dearly and missed deeply by all. Forever at peace now with your Lord and Saviour.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 19, 2019