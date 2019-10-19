Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie JACKEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Rosamond (JOHNS) JACKEL

Add a Memory
Valerie Rosamond (JOHNS) JACKEL Notice
JACKEL Valerie Rosamond (nee Johns) Passed away peacefully in the company of her family at Frankston hospital on 17/10/2019, aged 86 years. Beloved daughter of Laurence and Alice Johns, (both dec). Loving wife of Selwyn, (dec). Much loved Mother and Mother in law of Lindsay, Robin and Wendy, Garry and Joyce, Philip, Heather. Loving Grandmother of Laura, Glen, Mark and Sharon, Grace James, Serena, Elisabeth, Matthew and Bethany, Shelley and Andrew, Mel, Jeremy, Janelle and Laurena. Great Grandmother of Kynan, Alyssa, Olivia, Archie, Austin, Aaliyah, William - Step Great Grandmother to Rachael, Maddy and Macen. Your were an amazing lady - loved dearly and missed deeply by all. Forever at peace now with your Lord and Saviour.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.