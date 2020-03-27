|
|
CURTIS Valma Joy (nee Starkey) 6.6.1926 - 23.3.2020 Late of Tobruk, Wyse and Jones Streets, Albury and Cheltenham, Melbourne. Husband of Jack Curtis (dec 1999). Mother of Martin, Philip and Narelle and mother-in-law of Lyn, Miriam and Pat. Grandmother of Georgina, Ella, Julia, Tom, Rose and Matthew and great-grandmother of Jack, Phoebe, Polly, Leo and Goldie. Val died at Cabrini Hospital Prahran after a short illness. A strong and independent friend and mentor and a wonderful, supportive parent.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 27, 2020