|
|
MADDY Vernon Vern passed away on Thursday January 10 2020 at Corowa Hospital aged 92 years. He was the dearly loved husband of Lorna and very much-loved father of Ken, Chris and Cheryl. Loved father in law of Helen, Tanya and Stephen. Loved Pa of Bree and Kacey, Pa in law of Laurie and Thom, loved Pa of Deanne and Jasmine and Dean, Pa in law of Adam and Ben. Loved Pa of David and Mark, loved Pa in law of Kristen and Ashlee. Loved Pa of Carley, Claire and Jessica. Loved great grandfather of Nate, Ciarra and Naya, Max, Zoe and Cooper, Archie and Connor.
May he rest in peace.
He will always be loved and never forgotten.
As per Vern's wishes private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 14, 2020