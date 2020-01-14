Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard Squires Funerals
PO Box 358
Corowa, New South Wales 2646
(02) 6033 4255
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon MADDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon MADDY

Add a Memory
Vernon MADDY Notice
MADDY Vernon Vern passed away on Thursday January 10 2020 at Corowa Hospital aged 92 years. He was the dearly loved husband of Lorna and very much-loved father of Ken, Chris and Cheryl. Loved father in law of Helen, Tanya and Stephen. Loved Pa of Bree and Kacey, Pa in law of Laurie and Thom, loved Pa of Deanne and Jasmine and Dean, Pa in law of Adam and Ben. Loved Pa of David and Mark, loved Pa in law of Kristen and Ashlee. Loved Pa of Carley, Claire and Jessica. Loved great grandfather of Nate, Ciarra and Naya, Max, Zoe and Cooper, Archie and Connor.



May he rest in peace.

He will always be loved and never forgotten.



As per Vern's wishes private cremation has taken place.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -