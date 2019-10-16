Home

Veronica MCDOUGALL


1945 - 2019
Veronica MCDOUGALL Notice
MCDOUGALL (nee Goonan) Veronica 13.2.1945 - 11.10.2019



Passed away peacefully at the Palliative Care Unit at Mercy Health Albury surrounded by her children and sisters, on the 11th of October 2019. Cherished daughter of Jack (dec) and Maisie (dec). Devoted wife to Eric (dec). Dearly loved mother of Kylie, Julie and Paul. Beloved sister of Anne (dec), Therese, Margaret, Carmel, Lillian (dec), Patrick (dec) and John, and their families. Mother in law of Heather and much treasured friend of Linc. Adored grandmother to Mitchell and Jeremy. Daughter in law of Ken (dec) and Joyce(dec). Sister in law of Monica (dec), Heather and Toot, and loved aunt to their children.



In lieu of flowers the family request that you donate to the Albury Wodonga Cancer Centre Trust Fund Inc (donations can be made online).



At Rest In God's Garden

Reunited with Dad
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 16, 2019
