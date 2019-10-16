Home

1945 - 2019
Veronica MCDOUGALL Notice
MCDOUGALL (nee Goonan) Veronica Mum,

You saw me take my first breath

And I saw you take your last

Finally God eased your pain

But sadly broke our hearts

Love always Kylie xoxo

~~~~

Grandma,

You read books to me,

cuddled me and laughed with me.

I love you Grandma

Love from Mitchell xoxo

~~~~

It is very hard to fathom life without you Mum. You were my mentor, rock, guide, hero and my ultimate support person. We had some fantastic and memorable times and adventures together as mother and daughter. I tried to be the best daughter I could be. I love you with all my heart, soul and my whole being. I lost my best friend the day you died. I will miss you every day of my life. Please watch over me and send me guidance from heaven.

Your devoted and loving daughter Julie.

~~~~

Mum you were my teacher of many things my help and advice when I need it and the best Mum I could have wished for...may you rest in peace now and know that in my heart you will never be forgotten.

Love Paul

~~~~

M.I.L. & Grandma you were a mother for me with my own living so far away. You were a great support, and I enjoyed our chats. Watching you with Jeremy was always a joy, and Jeremy will miss getting to know you more. You will always be in our memories,

and never forgotten

Heather & Jeremy
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 16, 2019
