Veronica MCRAE

Veronica MCRAE Notice
The Death has occurred of Veronica McRae (Sister Genevieve) at Mount Saint Joseph's Nursing Home, on 12th June 2019. Sister of Mercy of the Institute of Sisters of Mercy Australia and PNG. Loved daughter of Elizabeth and John McRae (both deceased). Youngest sister of Mary, Alferd, Winifred (Sister M Clare RSM), Elizabeth, Eileen, Patricia, Leonard, William and Patrick (all deceased). Aged 90 Years Rest In Peace Relatives and Friends are respectfully informed that her funeral will leave for the Young Lawn Cemetery, following a Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Mary's Catholic Church Young on Tuesday 25th June 2019. 95 Main Street Young N.S.W 2594 Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au



Published in The Border Mail on June 22, 2019
