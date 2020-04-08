Home

Walter Henry James (Wal) QUIN


1927 - 2020
Walter Henry James (Wal) QUIN Notice
QUIN Walter Henry James (Wal) Of Albury, passed away on Saturday 5th April 2020 at the Albury & District Nursing Home, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Joan. Father of Beverly & Keith, Suzanne, Lesley & Michael, Robert & Sharon and Peter & Dawn. Wallypop to 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. A private family gathering to celebrate the life of Wal Quin will be held on Thursday 9th April 2020, followed by a private cremation. A Memorial Service to celebrate Wal's life will occur at a later date when all his friends and family can be together.



Loved and Remembered Always



Gone Walking



Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 8, 2020
