KENNETT An Interment Service for Mr. Warren Thomson Kennett will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Numurkah Lawn Cemetery, cnr. Katamatite Road and Corke Street, Numurkah at 11 am. Followed by a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Warren's life, which will be held at the Uniting Church, Quinn Street, Numurkah commencing at 12 noon. Should you wish to make a donation, please consider NeuRA - Dementia and Brain Disease Research. Envelopes available at the Service. Peter Cox & Sons Numurkah, Nathalia & Dist. 03 5862 3047 Member of the Australian Funeral Directors Association
Published in The Border Mail on July 19, 2019