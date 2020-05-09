Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lester & Son Funeral Directors
49 Thomas Mitchell Dr
Wodonga, New South Wales
02 6056 1700
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Francis SMITH


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Wayne Francis SMITH Notice
SMITH Wayne Francis (Smerk)

20.04.1961 - 02.05.2020



Of Eskdale. Adored husband of Carolyn. Friend and step-dad to Lauren and Ben. Loved son of Margaret and Fordie (dec). Brother and Brother-in-law to: Gary and Margaret; Brian and Maree; Steven and Margot; Angela and Andrew; Carmel and Phillip; David and Nicole.



Your life taken too soon

but we will always

remember and love you.



Gone to have a cold one

with Jack at the Vatican in the sky.



Due to current regulations a private family funeral will be held.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -