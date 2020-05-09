|
|
SMITH Wayne Francis (Smerk)
20.04.1961 - 02.05.2020
Of Eskdale. Adored husband of Carolyn. Friend and step-dad to Lauren and Ben. Loved son of Margaret and Fordie (dec). Brother and Brother-in-law to: Gary and Margaret; Brian and Maree; Steven and Margot; Angela and Andrew; Carmel and Phillip; David and Nicole.
Your life taken too soon
but we will always
remember and love you.
Gone to have a cold one
with Jack at the Vatican in the sky.
Due to current regulations a private family funeral will be held.
Published in The Border Mail on May 9, 2020