John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
live stream
Wayne John HEALY


1960 - 2020
Wayne John HEALY Notice
HEALY Wayne John 'Coxy'

Passed away suddenly at Lockhart on Saturday 4th April 2020 aged 60. Dearly loved husband of Colleen. Proud and loving father of Dalton, Tenille and Jarrod. Poppy Wayne to Lillie and Jaxon.



'Wayne will be sadly missed

by all his family and friends.'



A Service of Thanksgiving for Wayne's life will be held on Monday 20th April 2020 at 11am. The service will be able to be viewed via livestream link:



www.thestreamingguys.com.au/production/wayne-john-healy/



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 18, 2020
