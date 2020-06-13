Home

Rev. Fr Wilfred Edward PLUNKETT


1927 - 2020
Rev. Fr Wilfred Edward PLUNKETT Notice
PLUNKETT, OAM Rev. Fr Wilfred Edward Catholic Priest of The Diocese of Wagga Wagga. Former Parish Priest of

Kooringal Parish.



Passed away peacefully at the Mary Potter Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga on Sunday, 7th June 2020. Beloved Son of Beryl & Norman Plunkett (both dec'd). Dearly loved Brother of Joan Nixon, Robert Plunkett and Patricia McNamara. Treasured Uncle of Barbara, David, Ralph, Louise, Simon, Celia, James, Lionel, Jane, Patrick and Damien. Cherished Great-Uncle and Great-Great Uncle. Aged 92 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and wider community who knew him and loved him.



'May God Rest Your Gentle Soul.'



A Private Pontifical Concelebrated Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Rev. Wilfred Edward Plunkett, OAM will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 19th June 2020 (The Feast of The Sacred Heart). Following the Mass, the funeral cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert.



Due to current Government Restrictions, family and friends are invited to view the Requiem Mass via live stream commencing from 11:00am at:

www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au



An Online Memorial to honour the life of Rev. Fr. Wilfred Edward Plunkett OAM has been set up for family and friends to visit in your own time, and take a private moment to grieve, celebrate, reflect and write a personal condolence message or post a special photo you may have of Rev. Fr. Plunkett OAM.

www.memories.net/page/6090/fr-plunkett



If you wish to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call the team, and leave a message at Alan Harris McDonald on: (02) 69 337 802.



Published in The Border Mail on June 13, 2020
