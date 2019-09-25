Home

William Roy FREEBURN


1945 - 2019
William Roy FREEBURN Notice
FREEBURN William Roy 'Badger'

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Forrest Centre, Wagga Wagga on Sunday, 22nd September 2019. Of 'Garryowen' Holbrook. Beloved husband of Lynnette. Loving father and father-in-law of Jade & Tara. Cherished pop of Willoughby, Joachim, Beatrix and Henrietta. Aged 74 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A Service of thanksgiving and celebration for the life of William Freeburn will be held in Knox Uniting Church, Albury Street, Holbrook on Friday, 27th September 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 25, 2019
