|
|
EDMUNDS Wilma Joyce
28.11.1924 - 28.06.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Borella House.
Dear loved wife of Allan Edmunds (dec).
Loved mother and mother-in-law of Valerie and Norm, Marlene and Ken (dec), Kathleen and Peter, Barbara and Mal, Lyn and Greg.
Adored Grandma of 21 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
'Forever In Our Hearts'
Thank you to the amazing staff at Borella House for all their care and support.
Published in The Border Mail on July 3, 2019