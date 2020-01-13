|
WALLS (Dwyer) Wilma Patricia b East Melbourne 25 Sept 1931 - formerly of Korumburra, Beechworth and Rochester.
Younger Daughter of William Henry DWYER and Kathleen Rose BUFFHAM. Sister of Margaret (dec) and Michael (Young, NSW).
Loved and loving wife of Raymond (dec), Mother of Stephen, Andrew, Elizabeth and Brenda. Loving Grandmother of 7.
Died Peacefully at Rutherglen on 10 January 2020. Wife, Mother, Teacher, Author, Historian, avid reader and cook.
The family would like to publicly acknowledge the outstanding care that Mum received at Glenview in Rutherglen over the last 6 weeks of her life and thank all the staff for their friendliness, professionalism, empathy and compassion.
Published in The Border Mail from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020