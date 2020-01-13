Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard Squires Funerals
PO Box 358
Corowa, New South Wales 2646
(02) 6033 4255
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma WALLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Patricia WALLS

Add a Memory
Wilma Patricia WALLS Notice
WALLS (Dwyer) Wilma Patricia b East Melbourne 25 Sept 1931 - formerly of Korumburra, Beechworth and Rochester.

Younger Daughter of William Henry DWYER and Kathleen Rose BUFFHAM. Sister of Margaret (dec) and Michael (Young, NSW).

Loved and loving wife of Raymond (dec), Mother of Stephen, Andrew, Elizabeth and Brenda. Loving Grandmother of 7.

Died Peacefully at Rutherglen on 10 January 2020. Wife, Mother, Teacher, Author, Historian, avid reader and cook.



The family would like to publicly acknowledge the outstanding care that Mum received at Glenview in Rutherglen over the last 6 weeks of her life and thank all the staff for their friendliness, professionalism, empathy and compassion.
Published in The Border Mail from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -