GRIFFIN (Finnen) Yvonne Lorraine Yvonne passed away on Monday January 6 2020 at Corowa Hospital aged 73 years. She was the dearly loved wife of Speed and much-loved mother and mother in law of Ken, Deb and Darren, and Dean and Jen. Nan to Jamieson and Emma, Fletcher, Georgia, Abigail, Millie and Isaiah.
In my heart you will stay
Loved and remembered every day.
Love Speed x
God made a wonderful mother,
A mother who never grows old
He made her smile of sunshine,
And he moulded her heart of pure gold
In her eyes He placed bright shining stars,
In her cheeks fair roses you see,
God made a wonderful mother,
And he gave that Dear Mother To Me.
I will miss our weekly chats and cherish the good times.
I love you Mum with all my HEART.
Ken XXXXX
God looked around his garden
and found an empty space.
Then he looked down upon this earth
And saw your tired face.
He put his arms around you
And lifted you to rest.
God's garden is beautiful
He only takes the best.
Love you Mum,
Deb and Darren xx
Thank you, Nan for the times you shared
The love you gave and the way you cared.
You're the best, Nan
Jamieson and Emma, and Fletcher xxx
If roses grow in heaven,
Lord please pick a bunch for us,
Place them in my Mother's arms
And tell her they're from us.
Tell her we love her and miss her,
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek
And hold her for a while.
Because remembering her is easy,
We do it every day,
But there's an ache within our hearts
That will never go away.
Love you Mum, you will never be forgotten
Dean, Jen, Georgia, Abigail, Millie and Isaiah XXXX
For funeral arrangements please see later paper.
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 7, 2020