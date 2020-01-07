Home

Yvonne Lorraine GRIFFIN

Yvonne Lorraine GRIFFIN Notice
GRIFFIN (Finnen) Yvonne Lorraine Yvonne passed away on Monday January 6 2020 at Corowa Hospital aged 73 years. She was the dearly loved wife of Speed and much-loved mother and mother in law of Ken, Deb and Darren, and Dean and Jen. Nan to Jamieson and Emma, Fletcher, Georgia, Abigail, Millie and Isaiah.



In my heart you will stay

Loved and remembered every day.



Love Speed x



God made a wonderful mother,

A mother who never grows old

He made her smile of sunshine,

And he moulded her heart of pure gold

In her eyes He placed bright shining stars,

In her cheeks fair roses you see,

God made a wonderful mother,

And he gave that Dear Mother To Me.



I will miss our weekly chats and cherish the good times.

I love you Mum with all my HEART.

Ken XXXXX



God looked around his garden

and found an empty space.

Then he looked down upon this earth

And saw your tired face.

He put his arms around you

And lifted you to rest.

God's garden is beautiful

He only takes the best.



Love you Mum,

Deb and Darren xx



Thank you, Nan for the times you shared

The love you gave and the way you cared.



You're the best, Nan

Jamieson and Emma, and Fletcher xxx



If roses grow in heaven,

Lord please pick a bunch for us,

Place them in my Mother's arms

And tell her they're from us.

Tell her we love her and miss her,

And when she turns to smile,

Place a kiss upon her cheek

And hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy,

We do it every day,

But there's an ache within our hearts

That will never go away.



Love you Mum, you will never be forgotten

Dean, Jen, Georgia, Abigail, Millie and Isaiah XXXX



For funeral arrangements please see later paper.



Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 7, 2020
