Livermore Yvonne Moira (Von) Passed away suddenly on October 13th 2019, aged 78 years. Beloved wife of Stan (dec). Loved and loving mother of Colleen and Moira. Daughter fo James and Olive Walsh and sister of Basil, Gavin, Ron, Barb, Greg, Jan and Jenny (all dec). Forever loved and sadly missed by all her family and friends. Reunited with Dad Much loved mother of Colleen and Moira. There is a place in our hearts, That is your's alone, A piece of our lives that no one else can own. The tears in our eyes, We can wipe away, but our memories of you, Will always stay.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 19, 2019