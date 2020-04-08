|
Zachary Birch 08.04.2010 Something will remind me I never know just when, It might be something someone says and it all comes back again, The times we spent together, the happiness, the fun, once again I feel the pain of life without my son, It's said that times a healer, I'm not sure this is true. There's not a day goes by son that I don't cry for you. 10 years have gone by and the pain is still so real, still missed and loved by us all. Love Mum, Todd, Trent, Lachlan & Drew.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 8, 2020